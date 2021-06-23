'India-US Ties Have Grown Deeper After New Administration Took Office': Taranjit Sandhu

Republic TV in an exclusive interview spoke to the Ambassador of India to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday. Taranjit Sandhu spoke briefly about India's relations with the United States, especially after the new administration took office earlier this year. Sandhu has affirmed that the relations between both countries have been becoming stronger and deeper with every new administration.

'India has bipartisan support in the US'

Ambassador Sandhu stated that India has bipartisan support in the United States as both - Democrats and Republicans have supported India. Sandhu added that the first hundred days of the Biden administration indicated that relations with United States are better. He also remarked PM Modi's participation in two leading summits - The Quad and The Climate Summit.

"There have been a number of high-level interactions by Mr Modi who has spoken to President Biden thrice and Vice-President Kamala Harris had called Prime Minister Modi earlier this month," said Taranjit Sandhu. "Both summits had substantive outcomes. The External Affairs Minister also visited last month and met also the key interlocutors," added Sandhu.

Apart from this, the Ambassador also remarked that US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and John Kerry visited India earlier this year. Apart from this, he added that India's several Union Ministers have already interacted with their counterparts in the United States. Speaking on the key areas of cooperation, Ambassador Sandhu informed that the main sector was healthcare and pharma which also includes COVID-19 care like vaccines and medicines. As for the second important sectors, Sandhu added that it was IT and the digital space, followed by energy, renewables, solar, environment and climate change. The fourth sector for the cooperation he said is the education sector. The last sector he added is the strategic and defence sector.

Taranjit Sandhu on COVID-19 and India-US ties

As for the lapses related to the COVID-19 medicines, Sandhu added that it has happened due to the unprecedented crisis set off by COVID-19. However, he added that India has been in 'regular touch' with interlocutors in the US administration. In addition, he also mentioned that India is in touch with major vaccine manufacturers in the US.

"All of them have recognised the urgencies and have therefore prioritised the Indian orders. They have also redirected their own orders for our manufacturing supplies." said Sandhu

When asked about the delay in the approval of Covaxin, Ambassador Sandhu stated that Ocugen - the pharma company was in discussion with the FDA but had not filed an emergency approval for Covaxin. He further informed that the FDA had advised Ocugen to pursue BLA (Biologics License Applications).

"Ocugen is pursuing this process. They have informed me that two things are very important. The strength of the vaccine is against current and future variants, including the delta. Secondly, the vaccine could be given to children. If both these are proved, then it presents a global opportunity for Covaxin," he added.

On Indo-Pacific and India's position

Ambassador Sandhu remarked that the convergence on Indo-pacific goes way back before the Biden administration. He recollected that the Quad allies - US, India, Japan and Australia first came together in December 2004. He added that during the previous administration, it existed and was strengthened during the Trump administration. He added that after the new administration took office - three working groups have been established.

"The EU also recognises India has a crucial actor in the Indo-pacific," said Sandhu.

Takeaways from Jaishankar's visit

Highlighting on EAM S Jaishankar's recent visit to the United States, Sandhu opined that it was significant, focused, substantial and comprehensive as he met all top officials. "It was an important opportunity to engage with the new administration. Both bilateral and regional issues of interest" said Sandhu. Sandhu added that talks with other congressmen, senators and governors have proved to be crucial as they stand shoulder to shoulder with India.