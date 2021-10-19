India, US Troops Train In Extreme Cold Weather As Part Of 'Ex Yudh Abhyas 21'

The Indian Army and the United States Army are participating in a number of training activities as part of the Indo-US joint training exercise 'Ex Yudh Abhyas 21'. Both armies are now training together to fight in extreme cold weather conditions. The 17th Edition of the joint training exercise commenced at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson in the USA's Alaska region on October 15, Friday.

According to a video procured exclusively by the Republic TV Network, the two armies are now indulging in heavy training in extreme weather conditions. The two army contingents are taking part in various activities in the snow-laden mountains of Alaska. The India-US military drills show the deep relations between the two sides. In the video, the contingents can be seen working together. The video also shows the two sides sharing military use items including extreme weather clothes and other accessories.

The Indian Ministry of Defence had said that the Indian troops got a grand welcome from the US Army. During the event, both the countries unfurled their National Flags and played their National Anthems, “Jana Gana Mana” and “The Star-Spangled Banner". The Indian Army said that they are also indulging in sports activities among the troops of both countries to enable them to know each other closely.

Around 300 US soldiers and 350 Indian soldiers participate in Joint exercise

"The joint exercise will facilitate both Armies to know each other better, share their wide experiences and enhance their situational awareness through information exchange. This will help them in undertaking joint operations at the Battalion level in mountainous terrain with cold climatic conditions under the ambit of the United Nations," the Indian Army said in a statement released.

According to the Indian Army statement, around 300 US Army soldiers belonging to First Squadron (Airborne) of the 40th Cavalry Regiment and 350 soldiers of 7 Madras Infantry Battalion Group of the Indian Army are participating in the exercise.

The 14 days training schedule includes activities on joint training in a Counter Insurgency/Counter Terrorism environment under the United Nations mandate. During the opening ceremony Major General Brian Eifler, Commander, US Army, Alaska, formally welcomed the Indian contingent. He urged both contingents to focus on improving cohesion and interoperability to achieve the training objectives of the exercise. He stressed the importance of the free exchange of ideas, concepts and best practices between the troops and the necessity to learn from each others’ experiences.

