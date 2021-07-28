'India-US Will Be World Leaders In Ending COVID Pandemic': US Secretary Of State In Delhi

Addressing a joint press conference after his meeting with India's External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that going forward, India and the United States together will be world leaders in bringing this pandemic to an end and will be able to set up a stronger global security system in case another pandemic strikes. Anthony Blinken also highlighted India's assistance at the initial days of the pandemic when the US was struggling due to the alarming rise in COVID-19 infections with its health infrastructure overwhelmed to contain the pandemic. The US Secretary of State is on a visit to India and met PM Narendra Modi, MEA Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval earlier in the day.

"We remember with gratitude and we will not forget the aid and assistance provided to us in the early days of COVID-19 when our hospitals were overwhelmed early in the pandemic. And I am proud that we could help return the gesture of friendship. Over the past few months, the US government has contributed more than USD 200 million to India for COVID-19 relief and there has been a huge upturn from the individual Americans, from the private sector in support as well," Blinken said while announcing that an additional USD 25 million has been allocated to India for strengthening vaccine and supply chain logistics, addressing vaccine hesitancy and helping to train more healthcare workers.

'Must grow trade relations, bilateral and commercial ties': Blinken

The US Secretary of State also spoke about the economic repercussions of the pandemic on both countries.

"We have to address the very painful secondary consequence of the pandemic i.e to heal our economic recovery. India and the US must continue to grow our trade relationship and beyond that, we have to keep working towards bilateral investments and deeper commercial ties," Blinken said while adding that the same was discussed with Jaishankar in the meeting.

While speaking of India-US bilateral relations, Blinken also made a brief mention of the QUAD which was established to counter the dominance of China in the Indo-Pacific region. He said India and the US will work together to a free and open Indo-Pacific region for the greater good of the world, which seemed like a veiled but strong message to China, which intends to expand its hold in the region.

Quad is not a military alliance. Its purpose is to advance cooperation on regional challenges while reinforcing international rules and values that we believe together underpin peace, proseparity, stability in the region: US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken in Delhi https://t.co/F3TbbEvlsT — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2021

'2+2 dialogue on strategic and security partnership'

Blinken also said that the Afghanistan situation and climate change crisis was also discussed in the meeting with Jaishankar. He said the US looks forward to hosting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and EAM Jaishankar for the annual 2+2 dialogue in Washington later this year, which is important for the two countries to deepen the strategic and security partnership. Apart from the strategic and security aspects, Blinken also praised the two countries sharing a strong democratic system and also about the nations being connected by millions of Indians and Americans who share joint value systems and bind the two countries together.