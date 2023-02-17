India-Uzbekistan To Hold 4th Joint Military Exercise 'Dustlik' For Counter-terror Ops

The Indian Army is set to participate in the 4th edition of the bilateral military exercise ‘Dustlik’ with the Uzbekistan Army. The joint military exercise will commence on February 20 and conclude on March 5, the Indian Army shared in a tweet. Notably, the first edition of the exercise was held in Uzbekistan in November 2019. Meanwhile, the second edition was held in India at the Foreign Training Node Chaubatia, Ranikhet from March 10 to 19 in 2021. The third edition of Exercise Dustlik was conducted in Uzbekistan’s Yangiarik district from March 22 to 29 in 2022.

Exercise Dustlik’s primary focus lies on joint training for counter-terrorism operations under a United Nations mandate, especially in mountainous, urban or rural scenarios. The training regimen of the exercise includes a validation stage. Furthermore, Exercise Dustlik provides India and Uzbekistan with an impetus to enhance military and diplomatic ties between the two nations.

A brief timeline of Ex Dustlik

commenced with unfurling of National Flags amidst playing of the National anthems of both the nations. Exercise aims to enhance understanding, cooperation, interoperability in military affairs.



The inaugural Indo-Uzbekistan Joint Field Training Exercise ‘DUSTLIK-2019’ commenced on November 4 and culminated on November 13, 2019, after 10 days of joint training. Conducted at Uzbekistan’s Chirchiq Training Area, the joint training was focused on counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations (CI/CT Ops) in an urban scenario as well as the exchange of expertise on skills at arms. Furthermore, the exercise provided an opportunity for both armies to enhance cultural understanding and strengthen mutual trust and cooperation.

The second edition of the exercise was held at the Foreign Training Node Ranikhet, Uttarakhand from March 10 to 19 in 2021. It was also focused on Counter Insurgency/Counter Terrorism operations and aimed to share best practices for mutually enhancing skills at arms. The exercise included a validation exercise called "SHAKTI" under which the joint teams conducted Cordon, Search & Raid on a terrorist hideout in a simulated scenario.

The second edition of the exercise was held at the Foreign Training Node Ranikhet, Uttarakhand from March 10 to 19 in 2021. It was also focused on Counter Insurgency/Counter Terrorism operations and aimed to share best practices for mutually enhancing skills at arms. The exercise included a validation exercise called "SHAKTI" under which the joint teams conducted Cordon, Search & Raid on a terrorist hideout in a simulated scenario. Furthermore, troops of both armies practised jungle lane shooting to sharpen their skills. Indian Army’s newly acquired Sig Sauer Rifles were employed during the exercise. Notably, the exercise included 45 soldiers each from Uzbekistan as well as the Indian Army.

India-Uzbekistan Joint Military Exercise DUSTLIK culminated after an intense validation exercise. The joint exercise has strengthened mutual confidence, interoperability and enabled sharing of best practices between the two Armies.

The third edition of Exercise Dustlik was conducted at Yangiarik, Uzbekistan from March 22 to 19, 2022. Under this edition of the joint military exercise, the practice of the conduct of CI/CT Ops was focused on a semi-urban environment. Additionally, the final two days of the exercise were dedicated to a validation stage where both contingents conducted simulated joint operations against extremist groups under a UN Mandate.

Exercise Dustlik holds a strong significance in the bilateral relations of Uzbekistan and India, especially showcasing the strong resolve of both nations in countering terrorism. It aims at enhancing cooperation, understanding, and interoperability between the two armies. Uzbekistan holds significance for India in terms of security and connectivity to the Central Asian Region.