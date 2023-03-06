India-Uzbekistan's Joint Exercise 'Dustlik' Concludes In Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

The India-Uzbekistan joint military exercise 'Dustlik' concluded in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh area on Monday. This year marks the fourth edition of the joint exercise between the two nations. 'Dustlik' means friendship in the Uzbek language.

Its main focus was sharing best practices between the Indian and Uzbek armies. Indian Army’s Garhwal Rifles Regiment from the Western Command participated in the 14-day-long Indo-Uzbekistan joint military exercise. The northwestern military command represented Uzbekistan.

All about Exercise Dustlik

Exercise Dustlik included field training exercises, combat discussions, lectures, and demonstrations and culminated with a validation exercise. Both sides jointly trained and executed tactical drills for the neutralization of likely threats, while learning to exploit new-generation equipment, and technology for the conduct of joint operations. Its main aim was to increase interoperability between the two forces.

Indian Army officers said that troops of both armies were put through combat conditioning and tactical training which included fire drills and battle-hardening work sessions. The Indian contingent got acquainted with the Uzbek drills and procedures and vice versa. This was important to understand each other’s geographical areas, history, people-to-people relationships, ties, etc.

#ExerciseDustlik 2023



During the exercise, both militaries had professional conduct, tactical acumen, and military discipline which was appreciated by the two sides. The exercise concluded with a grand closing ceremony. Both nations exchange their cultural highlights to understand each other’s values.

The Uzbekistan Army expressed its gratitude to India for professionally conducting the exercise. It also said that the Uzbekistan Army benefitted from the experience of Indian troops. With more than 65,000 soldiers, Uzbek Army is one of the largest in Central Asia.

India-Uzbekistan ties

Relations with Uzbekistan are important for India for connectivity to Iran and the Central Asian region. Conflicts in Afghanistan are a big hindrance and to counter such threats, India needs the support of countries like Uzbekistan. Moreover, an air base of Uzbekistan is jointly operated by the Indian and the Uzbek air forces. It is known as the Gissar Air Base. India has been constantly using this base during the Afghanistan crisis.

For Exercise Dustlik, the Indian Army deployed Garhwal rifles, the same regiment which recently participated in the Indo-Japan Dharma Guardian joint exercise.