India Vaccinated 1cr Beneficiaries In World's Biggest Vaccination Drive: Health Ministry

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHWF) officials informed on Friday that India has achieved a massive milestone as the country has vaccinated more than 1 crore beneficiaries in its fight against COVID-19. In the largest vaccination drive in the world, India has inoculated 1,01,88,007 people through 2,11,462 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am today. As on Day-34 of the vaccination drive (18th February 2021), a total of 6,58,674 vaccine doses were given.

India inoculated more than 1 crore beneficiaries

India was among the few first nations to be starting on the vaccination and made plans to get the vaccine. India launched its COVID-19 vaccination program on January 16 (2021) to restrain the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. Earlier, the Health Ministry informed that around 2,00,000 people were vaccinated on Day 1 of the drive. As on Day-34 of the vaccination drive (18th February 2021), a total of 6,58,674 vaccine doses were given.

Also Read: India Vaccinated Over 82 Lakh Beneficiaries Against COVID-19, Says Health Ministry

Also Read: India Inoculated Near 80 Lakh Beneficiaries Against COVID-19 In 28 Days: Health Ministry

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 97 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours. However, 16 States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Puducherry, Chandigarh, Manipur, Mizoram, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh (UT), Tripura, A&N Islands, and D&D & D&N. India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1.06cr (1,06,67,741) today (February 19, 2021) with a Recovery Rate of 97.30%. 10,896 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. 83.15% of the new recovered cases are concentrated in 6 States.

World's largest vaccination drive

India, under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, has dispatched shipment to neighbouring countries including Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Bangladesh, Barbados, and Dominica, Afghanistan. Earlier this week, Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit thanked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing 35,000 'Made In India’ coronavirus vaccines to the Caribbean nation.

Also Read: Mexico Receives 'Made In India' COVID-19 Vaccine, Jaishankar Says 'expressing Our Amistad'

Also Read: 'First Contribution To COVAX': Biden Pledges $4 Billion For Global COVID Vaccine Program