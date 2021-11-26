India Wakes Up To Mild Tremors As 6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Indo-Myanmar Border

A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the India-Myanmar border on Friday morning, however, there is no likelihood of casualties or damage informed the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). According to the alert issued by the Seismology centre, the epicentre of the earthquake was felt at 183 km east of Chittagong in Bangladesh and the earthquake took place around 5:15 AM.

Tremors from the strong and shallow earthquake were felt across several eastern Indian states including West Bengal, Manipur Tripura, Assam and Mizoram. Apart from that, witness accounts on the EMSC's website posted regarding their experience of the earthquake as it was felt as far as up to Kolkata in West Bengal. The earthquake which was felt for around 30 seconds is said to be a 'long shake' by one of the witnesses.

Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 26-11-2021, 05:15:38 IST, Lat: 22.77 & Long: 93.23, Depth: 12 Km ,Location: 73km SE of Thenzawl, Mizoram, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/vKXXUPI2la @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/RG55ppqm5z — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 26, 2021

Meanwhile, there are reports of an earthquake at around 5:53 AM. However, as reported by EMSC, the earthquake has now been revised to magnitude 5.8.

Apart from that, the National Centre for Seismology has also reported the earthquake and said that the epicentre was at the depth of 12 km and 73 km southeast of Thenzawl in Mizoram.

Recent earthquakes in the India-Myanmar border causes major damage

According to the US Geological Survey, recent reports of earthquakes from the Indo-Myanmar border have caused several secondary hazards including landslides. This has resulted in huge losses to the population and areas occupied by people.

Meanwhile, the bordering northeastern region which sits on a high seismic zone makes earthquakes more frequent in these areas.

(With agency inputs, Image: Shutterstock/Twitter/@NCS)