India Wants 'normal Ties' But Pakistan Must Build Environment Free From Terrorism: PM Modi

India wants to have "normal and neighborly relations" with Pakistan but it is important to create a conducive environment that is free from terrorism, asserted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These remarks from the PM came during an interview with Nikkei Asia on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, where he stated that "New Delhi wants 'normal and neighborly relations."

"However, it is incumbent upon them to create a conducive environment free from terrorism and hostilities. The onus is on Pakistan to take necessary steps in this regard," the PM added.

Since the partition in 1947, India and Pakistan have had a complex and largely hostile relationship that is rooted in a multitude of historical and political events. One big issue between the two countries is the India–Pakistan border, which has been one of the most militarised international boundaries in the world.

PM Modi vows to amplify voice of Global South

PM Modi also vowed to "amplify the voices and concerns of the Global South" nations at the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

During the interview at the Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi, PM said that he will be discussing global issues and the challenges in the G7 Summit. "I will emphasise India's role as a reliable partner in addressing these challenges."

India, which is not a G-7 member, has been invited by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who has repeatedly expressed his determination to strengthen ties with the so-called Global South or developing world.

In the interview, he said, "We now see a growing convergence in our political, strategic, security, and economic interests."

PM Modi on Ukraine-Russia war

On the issue of the Ukraine war, PM Modi said, "India stands on the side of peace, and will remain firmly there. We are committed to supporting those who face challenges in meeting their basic needs, especially in the face of rising costs of food, fuel, and fertilizers. We maintain communication with both Russia and Ukraine."

PM on India's relation with China

The PM also spoke about India's relationship with China and said, "India is fully prepared and committed to protect its sovereignty and dignity." He added, "Peace and tranquility in the border areas are essential for normal bilateral ties with China."

He appealed for mutual respect and said, "The future development of the India-China relationship can only be based on mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, and mutual interests."