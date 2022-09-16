India Wants To Become 'Vishwaguru' For Global Welfare: Rajnath Singh At Republic Conclave

"India wants to become superpower and Vishwa Guru, not only for the welfare of its people but for the whole world", said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Republic Bharat Summit on Friday.

Concluding his keynote address at the Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan, Singh said, "India is the only country that propagates the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and believes that the whole world is one family. There will come a day when India will not only become a superpower but a vishwa guru (world leader) for global welfare."

Hailing India's 'self-reliant' motto, the Minister said that Atmanirbhar Bharat can provide hope for the entire world. "The world's manufacturing hub cannot be just one country. Now MNCs are looking to move to countries like India," he noted.

#RashtraSarvopariSammelan | Hum vishwa kalyan ke liye bahubali banana chahenge. We want to become a superpower, a vishwa guru, for global welfare: Raksha Mantri @rajnathsingh https://t.co/bqxsQAZsyi pic.twitter.com/l4NBXyXqMI — Republic (@republic) September 16, 2022

Rajnath Singh lauds India's steady economic growth

Speaking about India's economic trajectory, Rajnath Singh said, "When we got Independence, India was poor. We can't deny this reality. It was poor. That is why it took time for us to move on the path of development. In 1950, India was the 6th economy in the world. In 1960, we slipped to the 8th spot. In 1970, we slipped to the 9th spot. In 1980, it exited the list of top 10 economies".

He hailed the fact that India has surpassed the UK and is one of the top 5 economies in the world today, and said, with the Nation First policy, India can soon become a developed nation.

During his keynote address at the Republic Bharat Summit, Rajnath Singh also revealed that the US Defence Secretary has agreed to the transfer of a key technology.