Nearly 70 years after going extinct in the nation, India welcomed the first batch of cheetahs on Saturday, September 17. According to National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) Member Secretary S P Yadav, the first batch, which includes at least eight big cats—five female and three male—travelled more than 8,000 kilometres by specially modified passenger B747 Jumbo Jet. These cheetahs finally arrived in India on Saturday morning when the plane carrying them landed at the Indian Air Force Station in MP's Gwalior.

The special chartered cargo flight, bringing 8 cheetahs from Namibia, lands at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the cheetahs into Kuno National park in MP today. pic.twitter.com/pGIb21HwVu — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2022

After their arrival in Gwalior on Saturday morning from an African country-- Namibia, the big cats, will be taken to Kuno National Park in Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh in a special helicopter, where they will be released into the national park by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same day. Notably, at around 10:45 AM, PM Modi whose birthday is also on Saturday will release the cheetahs in the national park, seven decades after the animal became extinct in India.

Cheetahs in India

In 1952, India declared that the species had extincted from its soil. After nearly 70 years of extinction, the Indian conservationists floated the idea of rehabilitating the big cats. After repeated attempts to bring back the Cheetah in India since 1952, India in July 2022 finally signed a pact with Namibia to reintroduce the animal; with eight Cheetahs, five females and three males.

The release of wild cheetahs by PM Modi in MP's Kuno National Park is part of his efforts to revitalise and diversify India's wildlife and its habitat under 'Project Cheetah'-- world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project, PMO said in a statement.

It is pertinent to mention that in 2009, officials of the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF)-- a non-profit organisation, headquartered in Namibia, that works towards saving and rehabilitating cheetahs in the wild-- visited New Delhi had met the then Congress government. The delegation included Drs Laurie Marker, Bruce Brewer and Stephen J O’Brien. Subsequently, the government ordered the Madhya Pradesh forest department to develop a separate place in Kuno National Park.