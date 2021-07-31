India Welcomes Decision By Australian Authorities To Return Indian Artefacts

Marking it the fourth time in history, India is all set to receive 14 Indian artefacts from the National Gallery of Australia (NGA) including bronze and stone sculptures, some of which were allegedly stolen or illegally taken away from the country.

India to receive artefacts

The works of art being repatriated include 13 objects connected to art dealer Subhash Kapoor through Art of the Past and one acquired from art dealer William Wolff. The works include six bronze or stone sculptures, a brass processional standard, a painted scroll, and six photographs.

Another three sculptures sourced from Art of the Past have also been removed from the collection. Further research will be undertaken to identify their place of origin before they are repatriated.

It is the fourth time the NGA has handed the Indian government antiquities it bought from Kapoor, ABC News reported. Some of the artworks being returned include statues of saint Sambandar as a dancing child from Chola Dynasty and Goddess Durga slaying the buffalo demon.

"A move that defines collaboration between Australia and India"

The NGA Director Nick Mitzevich said, “As the first outcome of this change, the Gallery will be returning 14 objects from the Indian art collection to their country of origin. This is the right thing to do, it’s culturally responsible, and the result of collaboration between Australia and India."

Mr Mitzevich said the Gallery would continue its provenance research, including for the Asian art collection, and resolve the status of any works of concern. The Indian High Commissioner to Australia, Manpreet Vohra, welcomed the decision by the Australian Government and the NGA to return the art-works

Artefacts to be returned?

The works being returned are mainly the Child-saint Sambandar, dancing child-saint Sambandar of 12th century belonging to Chola dynasty, Processional standard [‘alam], from Hyderabad, Arch for a Jain shrine, 11th-12th century, Seated Jina, 1163 from Mount Abu region, Rajasthan, The divine couple Lakshmi and Vishnu [Lakshmi Narayana] 11-12th century, Durga Mahisasuramardini, from Gujarat.

S. Vijay Kumar, art enthusiast and co-founder of India Pride, said the latest round of restitution from the NGA mark an end to our decade-long battle with them for transparency and accountability of their Kapoor acquisitions.

(With PTI Inputs)