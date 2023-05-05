Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Ballari ahead of the Karnataka state polls on May 10 and spoke about how the BJP government managed to evacuate people from the crisis-hit Sudan.

PM said, "The civil war in Sudan is so intense that even big countries refused to rescue their citizens. But we continued our efforts and successfully evacuated our people.''

Big countries hesitated to rescue people from Sudan

PM Modi stated that when big countries hesitated to bring its citizens back from Sudan, the Indian government rescued its people safely.

"Indians, including the Hakkipikki tribe of Karnataka, were in dire straits in Sudan. When big countries hesitated to bring back citizens, we, with Kaveramma's blessings, undertook Operation Kaveri and brought everyone back safely."

'Congress did not support nation'

The Prime Minister also slammed Congress and said that in such a tough period too, Congress did not support the country.

PM Modi said, "Congress exposed the Indian nationals in Sudan and it wanted Indians to meet some untoward situation so that it could be easy for Congress to win in the Karnataka elections. It had such filthy thoughts of putting the people of Karnataka into trouble in Sudan."

He added, "But Congress forgot that this Modi can do anything for the people of India and can go beyond any level to protect the people."

BJP manifesto has roadmap to make Karnataka number one

PM also spoke about the party's manifesto and said that it has the roadmap to make Karnataka number one.

He said, "BJP's manifesto has the roadmap to make Karnataka number one. On the other hand, in Congress manifesto, all that's written is 'ban this, remove that scheme'. They are terrified. They even have a problem with me saying Jai Bajrang Bali."

Congress using corruption to loot people

Attacking Congress over corruption, PM Modi said that the grand old party has been using corruption to loot the people of the country.

"The Congress has been using corruption to loot the people of this country ever since the eve of independence. Now they are using another tactic - by using disinformation to fool the people and win the election."