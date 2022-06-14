India, WHO Discuss Ways To Integrate And Regulate Traditional Medicine With Technology

The Secretary (West) Ministry of External Affairs, Sanjay Verma on Monday met with Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, and had a 'pleasant, fruitful discussion' on strengthening India-WHO relations. Taking to Twitter, the Permanent Mission of India, Geneva stated that they have talked about bolstering India-WHO ties and collaborating for global health and well-being, which comprise traditional medicine and digital health.

Following up with updates on the ground-breaking event which was conducted in the 'first-of-its-kind' collaboration between World Health Organization (WHO) Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) and a traditional medical centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, ANI reported on April 19, WHO chief Tedros stated in a tweet, “Pleased to meet my friend @SanjayVermalFS, #India's Vice-Minister of External Affairs, to discuss a way forward on the establishment of the @WHOGlobal Traditional Medicine Centre, collaboration on digital health, as well as implementing the decision on sustainable financing.”

Goal of establishing GCTM is to integrate traditional medicines with technology

According to the ANI report, it is a one-of-a-kind effort to build long-term relationships, increase exports, and maintain a healthy ecology. The goal of establishing GCTM is to integrate traditional medicines with technology breakthroughs, establish regulations and standards, and assist in the implementation of the WHO policy.

In addition to this, the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit was also hosted in Gandhinagar, with the goal of raising investments and presenting advances in traditional medicine.

Traditional medicine is used by 80% of the world's population, as per the WHO's estimations. Traditional medicine, per the WHO, is the total of "knowledge, skills, and practises" utilised by indigenous and various cultures to preserve health and prevent, diagnose, and cure physical and mental illness over time. Its scope includes both traditional and modern medicine, including acupuncture, ayurvedic medicine, and herbal mixes.

India has pledged to fund the GCTM's formation, infrastructure, and operations with an estimated $250 million.

Meanwhile, in India, traditional medicine is frequently defined as activities and therapies such as yoga, Ayurveda, and Siddha. These medicines and practises have long been part of Indian culture, as have others such as homoeopathy, which have only recently been part of Indian heritage, ANI reported.

UNDP praises India's achievement in handling the COVID-19

Apart from this, Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, met with United Nations Assistant Secretary-General and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Asia Pacific Regional Director Kanni Wignaraja on Monday. The UNDP has praised India's achievement in handling the COVID-19 utilising modern technology and techniques, according to a Twitter post by India's health minister. Shoko Noda, a UNDP India official, was also present during the conference. Meanwhile, Mandaviya said he talked about how to improve digital interventions to make health care more accessible to everyone.

