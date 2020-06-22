India Widens Gap; Reports One Of The Lowest COVID Cases Per Lakh Population In The World

Health Ministry on Monday said that India has one of the lowest COVID-19 cases per lakh population in the world and continues to widen the gap between recovered and active cases. The health ministry said that World Health Organisation (WHO) Situation Report- 153 presented on June 21, showed that India has one of the lowest cases per lakh population in spite of its high population density.

India's cases per lakh population are 30.04 while the global average is more than its triple at 114.67. The US has 671.24 cases per lakh population while the metric for Germany, Spain and Brazil is 583.88, 526.22 and 489.42 respectively," stated health ministry press statement.

This low figure is thus a testimony to the graded, pre-emptive and pro-active approach of the government along with the States/UTs that took extensive measures for the prevention, containment and management of COVID-19, it said.

So far, a total of 2,37,195 patients have been cured of COVID-19. During the last 24 hours, a total of 9,440 COVID-19 patients have been cured. The recovery rate is 55.77% amongst COVID-19 patients.

"Presently, there are 1,74,387 active cases and all are under active medical supervision. The difference between the recovered patients and the active COVID-19 cases continues to widen, as can be seen from the graph below," stated health ministry.

Health Ministry expands home isolation guidelines

As cases continue to rise and milder patients get shifted to home isolation, the Union Health Ministry wrote to all states and Union Territories to ensure the strict implementation of guidelines on home isolation at the field level. Mentioning that certain states are allowing home isolation as a routine practice, Lav Aggarwal- the Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry cautioned that this might lead to the spread of disease among family members and neighbours, especially in dense urban conglomerations. According to him, the policy of test, trace, track, and isolate may not be feasible if the guidelines are not implemented in letter and spirit.

