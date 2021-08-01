'India Will Always Be Advocate Of Dialogue, Proponent Of International Law': EAM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday that India looks forward to "working productively" with other members of the United Nations Security Council. India on Sunday took over the presidency of the 15-nation UN body. Jaishankar conveyed through a tweet that New Delhi will always be a voice of moderation, an advocate of dialogue and a proponent of international law. Jaishankar tweeted, "As we take over UNSC Presidency for August, look forward to working productively with other members. India will always be a voice of moderation, an advocate of dialogue and a proponent of international law." India on Sunday assumed the rotatory presidency of the UNSC and will be hosting signature events related to important matters like maritime security, peacekeeping and counterterrorism during the month.

Before India, France had the presidency of the UNSC. TS Tirumurti, Ambassador of India to United Nations, said that India was thankful to France Permanent Representative to the UN, Nicolas de Riviere, for hosting the UN Security Council for the month of July. This will be India's first-ever presidency stint at the UNSC during its tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC for the year 2021-2022. India’s two-year tenure of being a non-permanent member of the UNSC started on January 1, 2021. After becoming the interim president, India said that it will focus on maritime security, peacekeeping, and counterterrorism.

India will be hosting another event to pay tribute to the memory of peacekeepers. Tirumurti suggested that at the UN Security Council, important international issues will be discussed like Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Yemen, and the Middle East. He further said that the UN Security Council are also looking to adopt a set of important resolutions on Somalia, Mali, and UN Interim Force in Lebanon.

How did Russia and France react?

Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev tweeted, "Congratulations on #India's taking over the #UNSC presidency! Truly impressed with the agenda, which embraces pressing global issues including maritime security, peacekeeping & counter-terrorism. Expecting fruitful & effective work. Wishing many happy returns & all the success!"

While the Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain tweeted, "Delighted that India is today taking over #UNSC presidency from France. We are committed to working with India on strategic issues as maritime security, peacekeeping & counter-terrorism, and upholding a rules-based, multilateral system to face today’s many ongoing crises."

(With ANI Inputs)