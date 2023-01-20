'India Will Be $5.4 Trillion Economy': Dr Ranjit Pattnaik Backs India For Strong Future

Resilience is the biggest strength of the Indian economy said Dr. Ranjit Kumar Pattnaik, Professor, Gokhale Institute of Politics & Economics, Pune, citing India's performance compared to other global economies in tackling the steep inflation curve during recent years.

He was speaking at the Republic Dialogues Summit in Pune in a panel discussion with Kavita Chacko, Chief Economist, Edelweiss Wealth Management on the topic, 'India's Economic Present & Future: A Swot Analysis'.

#RepublicDialogues | 'India is a resilient economy. That is our strength. The IMF is saying by 2027, we will be a 5.4 trillion economy': Dr. Ranjit Kumar Pattnaik, Prof, Gokhale Institute Of Politics & Economics, Pune. Tune in - https://t.co/rudEHBMMW2 pic.twitter.com/fIHWkdMq5K — Republic (@republic) January 20, 2023

‘India handled Inflation better than other economies’: Dr. Ranjit Kumar Pattnaik

Dr. Ranjit Kumar Pattnaik said, "In one word if I have to say what is Indian economy's strength, it is resilience. How are we resilient?, We have advanced economies, US, Euro area, Japan. We have emerging and developing economies. We have high inflation everywhere. The point is how did they (other countries) handled inflation and the way We (India) handled it. They have gone for aggressive monetary policy tightening but we have gone with a measured and calibrated policy. If you handle inflation in any country growth is to be sacrificed and that has precisely happened in world."

He further added that India’s will grow even faster, as cited by an IMF report, which states India will be a $5.4 trillion economy by 2027, even higher than PM Modi’s target of $5 trillion.

#RepublicDialogues | 'India is a resilient economy. That is our strength. The IMF is saying by 2027, we will be a 5.4 trillion economy': Dr. Ranjit Kumar Pattnaik, Prof, Gokhale Institute Of Politics & Economics, Pune. Tune in - https://t.co/rudEHBMMW2 pic.twitter.com/fIHWkdMq5K — Republic (@republic) January 20, 2023

The digitalisation and various steps taken on the policy fronts are India’s biggest strength area said Kavita Chacko, “One of the main strengths is the digitalisation which we have seen in the last few years and the other policy areas which have been enforced. All of these factors are beginning to bear fruit and in the coming years.”

Image: Republic