'India Will Be A Different Country when We Come Out Coronavirus Crisis': Mohandas Pai

Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai on Sunday spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on a special broadcast as India observed the 'Janta Curfew'. He said that its good to see all the people of the country standing up for themselves, their families and the society in a fight against the novel Coronavirus.

'This will make India a different country'

He said, "This is India's social capital coming together at the call of our Prime Minister. The nation has united to make sure that we are all safe, our lives are safe, the vulnerable sections of the society are safe and I think people have taken this to their heart. We need at least 2-3 days more maybe to make sure that the chain is broken and the virus does not spread. It's good to see all the people of the country standing up for themselves, for their families and society. This will make India a different country when we come out of this crisis."

Pai said that he has been practising social distancing for the past one week and he has not ventured out. He said, "What is heartening is how India responds- we've seen negativity over a few things for the last few weeks but people have responded to Prime Minister's call very well." Mohandas Pai had on Twitter urged the people to use digital payments which will help them to maintain social distance.

'Digital payments help you do that'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to his call and said, "This is the time to ensure Social Distancing. Digital Payments help you do that. Let’s listen to these stalwarts and adopt digital payments."

This is the time to ensure Social Distancing.



Digital Payments help you do that. Let’s listen to these stalwarts and adopt digital payments. #PaySafeIndia @NPCI_NPCIhttps://t.co/qsNcs0EhKIhttps://t.co/imtK8x98XThttps://t.co/yzKPHiXEvDhttps://t.co/TMuZdPqR2O — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020

In his address, the PM advised people to avoid public spaces and stay home for 14 hours. He even mentioned that people must avoid going to hospitals for regular health check-ups. "If you have an appointment for any non-essential surgery, please postpone it for one month. We should keep in mind that pressure should not come on hospitals," the PM said.

READ | 'An exemplary example': Amitabh Bachchan hails spirit of India, observes Janta Curfew

READ | India's icons lonely but beautiful on Janta Curfew as country unites by staying at home

Across the country, several states have announced partial shutdowns and imposed restrictions on people's movement and gatherings as part of precautionary measures to contain the pandemic. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday said that there are a total of 324 COVID-19 cases in India so far.

READ | Bihar reports its first two Coronavirus cases

READ | Baba Ramdev goes through his immunity & lung capacity Yoga exercises on Janta Curfew day