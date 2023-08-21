India Will Become Developed Nation On Its Own By Following Lord Buddha's Path: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said if Prime Minister Narendra Modi follows the path of Lord Buddha, India will become a developed country.

Yadav claimed the BJP is scared after several opposition parties came together to form the INDIA bloc.

The SP chief, who recently spelt out his "PDA formula" for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as a combination of "Pichde (backward classes), Dalit and Alpasankhyak (minorities), said that since the "PDA is with the INDIA alliance, the BJP will taste defeat in the 2024 general elections".

Addressing a 'mahasammelan' of Khushwaha, Maurya, Saini and Shakya communities organised by the Samajwadi Party at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here, Yadav referred to the prime minister's Independence Day address in which he talked about development and increasing India's prestige abroad.

"If those who talk from the Red Fort about making India a developed country follow Lord Buddha's path then India will become a developed country on its own," he said.

"The people I see here are those who believe in Lord Buddha. People in front of me are descendants of Chakravarti emperors Chandragupta Maurya and Ashoka." Targeting the BJP, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said, "While our country should develop today, we also have to think who are the forces that want to take away from us the Constitution given by Babasaheb (Ambedkar)." "We have to be careful about the conspiracy of the BJP as it can go to any extent," he said.

Yadav said the Bahujan Samaj has been cheated from time to time.

"We were never backward. Due to conspiracies hundreds of years ago, our community was made backward. But now the backwards and Dalits have become aware. They are demanding their rights and excelling in every field. Due to this, the BJP is afraid," he said.

"We 'samajwadis' (socialists) have been demanding a caste census for a long time. Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharada Yadav, Lalu Yadav and leaders from the south have raised in Parliament the demand for a caste census," Yadav said.