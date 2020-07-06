I'm Sure India Will Become A Space Power One Day: ISRO's K Sivan Hails Private Space Entry

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan on Monday spoke to Republic TV's Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy days after India opened up space arena for private sectors. He said that the move will benefit the country and more people across the country will be involved in contributing to space activities. The ISRO chief said he is sure that India will become a "space superpower" one day.

"Basically, space activities especially the application of the space-based system has been increased exponentially and also as India moves towards the digital India initiative as suggested by the honourable PM, these space-based applications are going to explore. These requirements cannot be made by ISRO alone and if we want ISRO to do the job, then ISRO should explore. So that is why we decided to take the help of the private people who are willing to do these activities. It will benefit the country and more and more people across the country will be involved. It is a first step towards making India technological global powerhouse," he said.

Speaking about India's potential and the impact this move can have, the ISRO chairman said, "Definitely, it is an excellent move. The reason I say this because this involved space activities like making a rocket, making a satellite, and others are done by ISRO. The requirements of space-based applications will increase as we envisage. Right now, only 17,000 people from ISRO are working for that but if you are making it open to the public, the companies can build rocket, satellite. They can own the satellite and also provide the services to the nation on a commercial basis. I am sure that there are many industries ready to carry out the job and the entire country is going to contribute to the space activity. I am sure India will become a space power one day and that is my opinion."

"Self-reliant or Aatmanirbharta is the motto of ISRO," the ISRO chief said speaking about the space agency's future projects.

The space policy and the Space Activities Bill are in the final stages, K Sivan said. The ISRO chairman said very soon a system will be put in place for approval that will enable the space activities to happen without any hindrance. The space policy and the Space Activities Bill will help address legal issues in this strategic sector.

Last month, during an online briefing, Sivan had said a new Navigation Policy is also being proposed and suitable changes in Remote Sensing Data Policy, as well as SATCOM policy, are also on the anvil. These changes are aimed at aligning these policies to an open and inclusive space sector, Sivan had said.

