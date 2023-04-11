India Will Become Third-largest Economy By 2027-29: Piyush Goyal

India will become the third-largest economy by 2027, said Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday while addressing the Indian diaspora community in France. He said currently, India has a GDP of 3.5 trillion dollars, making it the world's 5th largest economy, and within the next 4 to 5 years, the country will reach the third spot. "Now we are the 5th largest economy. By 2027–2028, we will be the third-largest economy in the world. India is a 3.5 trillion-dollar economy today and will be a 30- to the 35-trillion-dollar economy by 2047 when we celebrate 100 years of independence."

Our Indian Diaspora contributes to both, their कर्मभूमि & मातृभूमि 🇮🇳🤝🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/JATU4fDVlM April 10, 2023

Last year, the exports were worth USD 676 billion, said Goyal, adding that the central government had a target to reflect the sentiment of young and enthusiastic Indians. "In the 75th year of independence, we crossed USD 750 billion in exports," he added. Today, India is emerging as the go-to country, the world's pharmacy, the world's food bowl, and a trusted partner to other countries. "Everybody is looking up to PM Modi's leadership to resolve the world's challenges today," he said.

#WATCH | Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal in France talks about India-France strategic partnership, the new Foreign Trade Policy 2023 and India's export target



Goyal will co-chair the India-France Business Summit, commemorating 25 years of India and France ties pic.twitter.com/fy14RU2bJN — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2023

Piyush Goyal lauds France-India ties

Speaking on ties between India and France, Goyal said India profoundly values the partnership with France, and this partnership will see further growth in terms of both opportunities and friendship. Goyal said Prime Minister Modi is the most popular and loved leader in the world and is also known for committing to care for India and the world. "We believe in one earth, one family, and the world looks up to his leadership.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in France, Piyush Goyal lauded the Indian community living in France, saying, "India with capabilities, capacities, competency, and confidence is the New India that each one of you represents. As Rashtradoots, you are contributing to your Karmabhoomi and Matrabhoomi." He also urged the Indian diaspora to be a part of India's growth journey and promote Indian culture. Goyal is in Paris to take part in the India-France Business Summit, commemorating 25 years of India-France friendship.

India-France Business Summit

Piyush Goyal and France's Minister Delegate of Foreign Trade, Attendance, and French Nationals Abroad will co-chair the India-France Business Summit on Tuesday in the French capital. The leaders will commemorate the 25 years of India-France friendship. The Summit will focus on themes including building a green future, emerging technologies, defence cooperation, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

The summit that will be held on Tuesday will include discussions on building a green future, emerging technologies, defence cooperation, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. Goyal is also scheduled to meet with French business leaders across various sectors and will attend a CEO roundtable.

Image: Twitter/@PiyushGoyal