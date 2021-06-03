'India Will Create Global Scale Capacities To Face Pandemic Challenges': Foreign Secy

Foreign Secretary, Harsh Shringla at the WHO South-East Asia Regional Health Partners' Forum restated India's stance on participating in the process of creating global scale capacities to fight the battle against COVID-19 and the major problems the virus has given birth to. He stated that India will be part of the global regeneration process in building resilient supply chains.

The Foreign Secretary at the World Health Organization's Forum stated, "We had to create literally overnight, new capacities to try and cope with a Black Swan event. We have had to innovate, to repurpose, and to re-engineer and create an entirely new vertical for pandemic diplomacy."

India's take at Global Pandemic

Harsh Shringla highlighted the initiatives taken by India to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted the Ministry of External Affairs' action as the global arm of the Government of India's Empowered Group in procuring essential raw materials and medical supplies. The Foreign Secretary further noted that India was part of the effort to source medical products, machinery, and components that were particularly important for strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities, for example, components for ventilators, testing inputs, such as RNA Extraction Kits, Roche Cobas testing machines, and others. Harsh Shringla informed that India is in talks with major vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna about the possible setup of their manufacturing units in India.

India's work with international organizations

The Foreign Secretary stated that India has been virtually active throughout the pandemic.12 virtual summits and over 75 virtual bilaterals have been conducted by the Prime Minister of India, noted Shringla. The External Affairs Ministry has conducted over a hundred joint commissions, multilateral engagements, Foreign Office Consultations, Senior Officials Meetings, and others, added Shringla. Noting India's participation in World Trade Organization (WTO) along with other countries on a targeted and temporary waiver under TRIPS to guarantee timely and secure vaccines, the Foreign Secretary pointed out that India is looking forward to WHO's approval on India's indigenous vaccine COVAXIN manufactured by Bharat Biotech.

The Foreign Secretary put forward India's plan for the upcoming days, he stated, "Going forward, we will participate in the process of creating global scale capacities that are needed to deal with pandemic scale challenges. A number of serious global conversations are underway on this in platforms such as G7, the G20, QUAD, BRICS, the United Nations, and the WHO itself."

Harsh Shringla commended WHO's contribution as one of the leading constituents in the global platform dealing with the pandemic and asserted that it requires uniform participation of everyone to source solutions and capacities in facing multiple levels of challenges on a global basis.