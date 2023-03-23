India Will Eradicate Tuberculosis By 2025: Chief Of Stop TB Partnership Lauds Modi Govt

Under the government's initiative to eliminate Tuberculosis by 2025, the Executive Director of the STOP TB Partnership, Dr Lucica Ditiu on Thursday exuded confidence that she has no hesitation in saying that India will end achieve its goal.

India will eliminate Tuberculosis by 2025: Chief of Stop TB Partnership

She highlighted three aspects that need to be followed in fulfilling the aim-

Financial resources will facilitate the implementation of these activities

Important to decentralise as much as possible the services.

To ensure that everybody goes closer to people with TB, in the periphery, in the smaller communities, in the villages in the small parts of cities and so on, to make sure that you know you create this foundation and the basis.

"If these three things will go with the ambition and the tools that we see now in India. I really have no hesitation to say that India will end TB by 2025," added Dr Lucica Ditiu.

The Executive Director of STOP TB stated hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making India the first country to work in the direction of eradicating TB as the country is focused. She stated that in order to achieve this goal political commitment is necessary and hoped the Modi leadership will continue to do so.

"India was the first one when PM Modi took this stance to say we need to eradicate TB by 2025, which triggered innovative approaches and bold actions and the results are visible. We are happy, not only for the Indian people but also for the world, because we have an example that other countries can and should follow," said Dr Lucica Ditiu

Ditiu further said, "It's very imp to maintain this political commitment. India is focused on TB. The biggest challenge will be to maintain this political commitment. I hope that PM Modi together with a team of Minister of Health & his TB programme will continue to focus on it".

#WATCH | India plans to end Tuberculosis by 2025. India was the first one when PM Modi took this stance to say we need to eradicate TB by 2025, that triggered innovative approaches & bold actions & the results are visible: Dr Lucica Ditiu, Executive Director, STOP TB partnership pic.twitter.com/GxXUtGcTya — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2023

Lucica Ditiu hails Ni-kshay Mitra (Donor) programme

Dr Lucica Ditiu also lauded India for launching a Ni-kshay Mitra (Donor) programme wherein anyone can adopt TB patients and take care of their medicine, food and even vocational expenses. On being asked about nearly 1 million TB patients' adoption, Dr Lucica called it an amazing policy.

She said, "India has put a lot of innovative tools in place and this is an amazing policy. There is no other country in the world that had this idea which is fantastic. It brings empathy and love for the person near you and the desire to help. And you know I will challenge all the countries in the world to put that in place".

It is pertinent to mention that, President Droupadi Murmu launched Ni-kshay Mitra programme under Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan in a bid to eliminate TB in September 2022.