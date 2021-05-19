India Will Have Got 267 Cr COVID Vaccine Doses By 2021-end, Enough For All Adults: Centre

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Wednesday said India will have procured 267 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of 2021, and will be in a position to inoculate at least all of its adult population, according to an official statement.

The minister said 51 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses will be made available by July and 216 crore more between August and December. He urged states to ensure that the healthcare and frontline workers are fully vaccinated, as they form the vulnerable categories.

Earlier during the day, the Union Health Minister also reviewed the situation in West Bengal and in the North-Eastern states regarding the availability of COVID vaccine doses. It is necessary to mention here that India has now approved Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use.

Health Ministry makes a huge announcement on COVID vaccine

Dr Harsh Vardhan has also stressed the need for containment surveillance and urged people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour to defeat the pandemic. Earlier on May 15, the Union Health Minister said that the number of vaccine doses administered in India will reach 51.6 crore by the end of July. As the Health Ministry, India has so far administered over 18 crore jabs to eligible beneficiaries.

"We will have 51.6 crore vaccine doses by the end of July including the 18 crore doses already administered. Sputnik has been approved. This along with the slated approval of the new vaccine of Zydus Cadila, Serum Institute of India- Novavax vaccine, Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine and the Genova mRNA vaccine will push the availability of COVID vaccines to 216 crore doses in the August-December period,” he had said.

India's vaccine shortage

On April 19, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman approved an advance payment of Rs 4,567.50 crores to Serum Institute of India (SII) & Bharat Biotech (BBL) to ramp up vaccine production. SII has been approved Rs 3,000 crores while BBL has been approved Rs 1567.50 crores by the Finance Ministry to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine production to produce 100/million doses and 60 million/doses per month. Centre has already roped in three public sector companies - Haffkine Biopharmaceutical Corporation Ltd , Mumbai, Indian Immunologicals Limited, Hyderabad and Bharat Immunologicals & Biologicals Limited, Bulandshahr to ramp up their vaccine capacity and produce vaccine doses. Centre has also relaxed the age bar for vaccination from May 1 onwards allowing 18+ to be vaccinated, and states to procure doses from manufacturers directly.

Both Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India (SII) have offered vaccines at RS 150/dose to Centre, but at Rs 300 and Rs 400 respectively to state governments. Soon enough, most state governments placed lakhs of orders with the two vaccine manufacturers, but are yet to receive their orders. States like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Jammu-Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Delhi have postponed their vaccination drive by two weeks atleast due to a shortage of vaccine doses. The Co-WIN portal which opened registration for those above 18 years, only allows registration as most states do not have stocks to schedule vaccination appointments.

COVID-19 situation in India

India so far has recorded over 2,54,96,330 positive cases, out of which, 2,19,86,363 have successfully recovered and 2,83,248 have died. As per the latest information from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 2,67,334 new cases, 3,89,851 fresh recoveries and 4,529 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 32,26,719.

(Image: Republicworld.com, PTI)