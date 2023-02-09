'India Will Never Abandon Afghan People In Their Time Of Need': NSA Ajit Doval

The well-being and the humanitarian needs of the people in Afghanistan will continue to remain the guiding force of India’s approach towards the central Asian nation, said India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. He was speaking at the 5th multilateral meeting of secretaries of security councils, and national security advisers on Afghanistan in Moscow, Russia on February 8 2023.

Doval also reiterated the call for an inclusive and representative government in Kabul and the need for collective efforts to fight terrorism.

Afghanistan should not be allowed to be used as a launchpad for terror and the natural resources of the country should be utilised on priority for the development of the people of Afghanistan, he stated.

🇮🇳NSA Ajit Doval participated in the 5th Multilateral Security Dialogue on Afghanistan in Moscow. Stressed the well-being and humanitarian needs of Afghans. He said India will never abandon the Afghan people in their time of need. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/GkWRdImRHV — India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) February 8, 2023

‘India will never abandon the Afghan people’

In the meeting attended by representatives from Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, a number of issues related to Afghanistan were discussed including the security situation and humanitarian challenges facing the country.

In the backdrop of the challenges Afghanistan has been dealing with since the takeover of the nation by the Taliban regime on August 15, 2021, Doval recalled the historic relationship with the country and stated, "well being and humanitarian needs of the people of Afghanistan is India's foremost priority," and will continue to be the guiding force towards India’s approach on Afghanistan and that "India will never abandon the Afghan people in their time of need."

Need for a joint fight against Terrorism

Stressing on the importance of a collective fight against terrorist organisations, Doval said, "Daesh and terror outfits like LeT and JeM require intensified intelligence and security cooperation" between respective states and their agencies.

India firmly stated terrorist organisations should be denied sanctuary in the regions and also cited the importance of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2593 (2021) on the same.

The Indian embassy tweeted, "NSA Ajit Doval participated in the 5th Multilateral Security Dialogue on Afghanistan in Moscow. Stressed the well-being and humanitarian needs of Afghans. He said India will never abandon the Afghan people in their time of need," and further called for a government which takes with it all the important stakeholders, "He reiterated the call for an inclusive & representative government in Afghanistan and the need for collective efforts to fight terrorism," the embassy stated.