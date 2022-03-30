India Will 'possibly' Not Import Any Defence Items Henceforth: Defence Ministry Official

India does not differentiate between foreign and domestic companies but going forward, it will "possibly" not import any defence item, a top Defence Ministry official said on Wednesday. India was the world's largest importer of major arms in 2017-21 and accounted for 11% of total global arms imports in the period, Stockholm-based defence think-tank SIPRI had stated earlier this month, PTI reported.

In his address at the PHDCCI event, Sanjay Jaju, Additional Secretary (Defence Production), Ministry of Defence said, "As long as foreign OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) are in India, and as long as they are designing and manufacturing within India, the Indian government is completely equitable".

"I have friends from global OEMs like Lockheed Martin sitting right here. It is not a commentary on foreign OEMs because we are ownership agnostic now,” he added. The insights of his address were shared by PHD chamber on its official Twitter handle.

Sanjay Jaju while addressing an event of the industry body PHDCCI stated, "The Centre does not differentiate between foreign OEMs and L&Ts (domestic OEMs) of the world".

"For us, all of you are equal. All our policies are designed in a manner in which all of you get equal opportunities. But one point that is now coming is that going forward, possibly we will not be importing anything. One can say that at the outset," he added, as reported by PTI.

In the last four months, the Centre has been reviewing all the "Buy-Global" cases that are in the contracting phase right now, Jaju said. Under the "Buy-Global" procurement category, outright purchase of defence items -- with no need for subsequent indigenous production -- from foreign and Indian vendors is permitted.

Jaju said, "Centre has cancelled close to Rs 60,000 crore worth of "Buy-Global" cases, a little bit of difficult situation for the Lockheeds (foreign OEMs) of the world but I think you can substitute it with a string of projects...to design and develop the systems within our country," he added.

Why did India decide to put on hold imports of Defence items?

Previously, a press release by the Ministry of Defence on the manufacturing of equipment read, "The Government has taken a decision to put an interim embargo on the import of 101 defence weapons/platforms with an intention to promote manufacture by Indian Industries".

In order to provide impetus to self-reliance in defence manufacturing as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Ministry of Defence put a hold on the import of 101 Defense items, this was detailed in the press release that was issued on 3 February 2021. Also, to achieve self-reliance, the Government has taken various initiatives which include priority to procure defence items from Indian vendors as per Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020; simplification of Make Procedure; liberalisation of FDI Policy; launching of SRIJAN Portal to promote indigenisation.

