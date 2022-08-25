'India Will Recruit Gurkha Soldiers From Nepal Under Agnipath Scheme', Says MEA

India will continue to recruit Gurkha soldiers into the Indian Army under the Agnipath scheme, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday.

In a weekly media briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Bagchi said, "We have been recruiting Gurkha soldiers to the Indian Army for a long time. We look forward to continuing to recruit Gurkha soldiers to the Indian Army under the Agnipath scheme."

According to The Kathmandu Post, some sections in Nepal have raised concerns on whether the Agnipath scheme violates the tripartite agreement between British, India and Nepal reached in 1947 that ensures Nepalis in the Indian Army equal pay and pension and other facilities on par with Indians. There are also alleged concerns pertaining to the provision of retiring 75 per cent of the recruits after four years of service.

The Union cabinet on June 14 cleared the Agnipath scheme for the Indian youth to get recruited in the Indian Army, Navy and Airforce for a period of four years. The scheme is intended to enhance the youth profile of the Indian armed forces and provides an opportunity to the youth to serve in the regular category of the defence forces.

Out of the total recruits, 25 per cent of them will be made permanent on the basis of merit, while the rest (75 per cent) will be demobilised, however with a Seva Nidhi package of Rs 11-12 lakhs as well as skill certificates and bank loans for the help in their careers.

MEA clarifies on Bangladeshi PM's visit

Responding to questions on the possible visit of Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina and the issue of Rohingyas Bagchi said, "I don't have to say anything on that, I don't have an update on that. Regarding Rohingyas, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a detailed press release on it. At this point of time, we have nothing further to add."

According to sources, Bangladeshi PM Hasina is expected to visit New Delhi in the first half of September. The issue of Rohingyas is expected to be discussed in the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart.

Notably, the MEA had earlier clarified it had not given any Economic Weaker Section (EWS) flats to the Rohingyas at the Bakkarwala in New Delhi. This came after reports claimed that 1,100 Rohingyas will be shifted to flats with basic facilities and round-the-clock security.

"With respect to news reports in certain sections of media regarding illegal Rohingya foreigners, it is clarified that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi," the Home Minister's office tweeted.

IMAGE: ANI / AP