India Will Soon Emerge As An International Aviation Hub: Civil Aviation Scindia

Union minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday shared the vision of the central government for the Indian Aviation sector. Speaking at the inauguration of the fourth runway of the Indira Gandhi International airport (IGIA), Scindia said that the BJP government under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the paradigm shift of reforming from a key corner stone to a major contributor int the development of Indian economy.

“I have always said that india is at an inflection point in the history. Civil aviation has been a key corner stone in india. But under PM Modi, the sector is not only contributing to make lives better but is also key enabler in the rise in economic power of india,” he said.

Sharing the road map for Indian aviation sector, Scindia said that in the next five to seven years the number of airports will increase to 200 from the current 148.

“There were 74 airports in the country till 2014, in nine years, the number has increased to 148, we are making all efforts to increase the number of airports to 200 in the next five to 7 years.” He also underlined that Indian aviation sector will be able to cater crore Cr people by 2030.

Scindia highlighted that by October this year, the work around Terminal 4 of the IGI airport will be over and the portion will become functional augmenting the plan of transforming india into an International Aviation Hub.

“We are planning to build many international hubs in India starting with Delhi. The work around terminal 4 will be over by October following which we will be augmenting of claiming the glory of making India an international hub. From all four terminals of the IGI the air movement will benefit immensely,” he said.

Scindia also spoke about the Eastern Cross Taxiway (ECT) that will help in enhancing the passenger experience by reducing time spent on the tarmac by flyers after landings and before take-offs. “Four runway operations and the ECT will significantly increase capacity at IGIA – making it capable of handling 1700+ movements,” he said.

The Eastern Cross Taxiway is the first of its kind in India. Also, this elevated Eastern Cross Taxiway (ECT) will see a reduction of almost 55 thousand tons of CO2 Emission on annual basis.