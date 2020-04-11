'India Will Stand Together In This Battle', Says Pinarayi Vijayan Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

In the thick of Coronavirus, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that India would stand together in the battle against the novel Coronavirus, which has claimed over 240 lives in the country and has infected over 7,400 people. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conferencing meeting, earlier today, with the Chief Ministers of all the states, over the COVID-19 situation and lockdown imposed to prevent the spread.

Taking to Twitter, Vijayan apprised about the session and said that there was a comprehensive discussion on the COVID-19 situation, adding that India will stand together in this battle against the pandemic.

Attended a video conferencing session with the Hon'ble @PMOIndia Shri. @narendramodi and the Chief Ministers of other Indian States. We had a comprehensive discussion on the #COVID19 situation. India will stand together in this battle against the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/i4bihKksTx — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) April 11, 2020

Soon after the meeting, the government's principal spokesperson KS Dhatwalia said the Centre is considering the request made by several Chief Ministers to extend the three-week nationwide lockdown.

Meanwhile, over 7500 cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 642 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 1574. 242 deaths have been reported to date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. The Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 14 and the Finance Minister has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package under the 'PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme'.

States for lockdown

Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab and West Bengal have officially extended the lockdown, several other states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Telangana, Delhi, Tamil Nadu are mulling to extend the lockdown, at least till the end of April. Some other states like Chhatisgarh, Meghalaya, Kerala, which have not seen a rapid increase in cases, have preferred a selective lockdown, relaxing curfew in most parts and limiting lockdown to COVID-19 hotspots. Most states have also readied exit-plans in case the Centre does not announce a nationwide lockdown post-April 14.

PM Modi too has hinted at an extension of the lockdown for 2 weeks, but the Centre is yet to confirm the same. PM stressed that the next three-four weeks will be critical to determine the impact of steps taken till now to curb the spread of the virus, suggesting specific measures for agriculture and allied sector including modification of APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) laws to facilitate the sale of farm produce. India's current COVID-19 tally is at 7529, with 6634 active cases and 242 deaths.

