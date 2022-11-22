'India Will Take It Up': Union Min Puri On Zakir Naik's Presence At World Cup In Qatar

The Government of India issued its first response to Republic's newsbreak on fugitive Zakir Naik's presence at the 2022 Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday expressed his discomfort in connection with Zakir Naik delivering religious lectures at the FIFA football World Cup in Qatar. He assured that the Indian government will raise this issue and will take strong action.

Hardeep Puri stated, "I am sure, India took it up and will definitely take it up. Even though he has been living in Malaysia but the Indian govt will definitely take it up the matter".

Notably, Naik is a wanted fugitive in India, for inciting hate, extremism, and promoting enmity among religious groups and he is facing allegations of money laundering, terror-related activities, etc.

'Nothing Divisive Should Be Allowed': AIFF Chief on Zakir Naik

In an exclusive conversation with the Republic Media Network from the World Cup venue in Qatar, All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey stated that if anything is divisive, it shouldn't be encouraged.

"FIFA always encourages football and unites the world. It plays that role across the world. If anything is divisive, it shouldn't be encouraged. I met a couple of Indian engineers here. Our Vice President was here. There are several good things, and Indian engineers have contributed well. We can also see what good things we can take from this," he added.

Zakir Naik To Give Religious Sermons At FIFA World Cup In Qatar

As the FIFA football World Cup began in the middle eastern country of Qatar on November 20 with Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also representing India at the occasion, controversial preacher Zakir Naik is in Qatar to give religious lectures all through the football extravaganza, reports Qatar’s state-owned Sports channel, Alkass on its Twitter.

“Preacher Sheikh Zakir Naik is present in Qatar during the World Cup and will give many religious lectures throughout the tournament,” Faisal Alhajri, a presenter at the Qatari state-owned sports channel Alkass, wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

India banned Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation in late 2016, accusing him of encouraging and assisting its followers in “promoting or attempting to promote feelings of enmity, hatred, or ill-will between different religious communities and groups,” the ban was later extended for five years by the government. He has been living in exile as a runaway fugitive in Malaysia since 2017 after the Indian government levelled charges against him over money laundering.