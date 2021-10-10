India Will Vaccinate 100 Crore Of Its Population In Coming Days: JP Nadda In Imphal

Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda on Sunday inaugurated BJP's state party office in Manipur's Imphal and further spoke about the nationwide vaccination drive. He informed that India is not only manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines for domestic consumption but is also preparing to export them across the world. India will create a new record of vaccinating its 100 crore population in the coming next three to four days, Nadda added.

Refuting the remarks made by the Opposition parties regarding the shortage of vaccines in the country, he said that that the Opposition used to allege that there are no COVID vaccines left in India. BJP President Nadda also spoke about the development of the northeastern state and further how it will lead to more development.

BJP National President JP Nadda addresses Imphal citizens

On the occasion of the launch of the state BJP's new office in Imphal, JP Nadda lauded the development in the northeastern state and further said that Imphal will soon become a gateway of development under the leadership of PM Modi. Adding to it, he outlined the importance of Imphal in the freedom movement led by Subhash Chandra Bose's Azad Hind Fauj.

"Our first MLA was elected here in 1995. In 2002 we had four MLAs. In 2006 no. went up to 60 MLAs... We are happy today that now we have 24 MLAs here", he said.

Earlier on Saturday, he addressed a Core Committee Meeting and discussed the upcoming Assembly elections. Later, he also addressed a meeting with the BJP MPs and MLAs in the state. Before inaugurating BJP's new party office in Imphal, he met Manipur Governor La Ganeshan at Raj Bhavan and further went to meet Maharaja Leishambha Sanajaoba at his residence. Nadda also paid a visit to Shree Govindajee Temple in Manipur.

