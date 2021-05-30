'India Will Win Again' :PM Modi Deems Vaccines As 'path To Victory Against COVID Pandemic'

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi deemed COVID-19 vaccines as recovery path towards triumph against COVID-19. He indicated India was progressing with the pledge of "service and cooperation" while maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.

PM Modi, while addressing the 77th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' earlier today said, "The global pandemic has plagued the whole world, so many people have lost their loved ones. Even big countries were not spared from its devastation. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, India is moving forward with the resolve of service and cooperation."

During his address earlier today, PM Modi lauding India's victory against the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Establishing the need to adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, he was optimistic of India's victory against the virus again.

PM Modi said, "In the first wave, we fought courageously; this time too India will be victorious in the ongoing fight against the virus. Be it social distancing, rules related to masks, or vaccines, there should be no letup in our efforts. This indeed is the path to our victory."

The programme aired on the day when PM Modi-led BJP-led NDA Alliance completes seven years in power.