India Withdraws Reciprocal COVID Norms After UK Relents, Recognises Covishield Vaccine

Days after the United Kingdom recognised the India-made Covishield vaccine, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has revised guidelines for UK nationals arriving in India. The October 1 order which stated mandatory 10-day quarantine for Britishers remains withdrawn.

"Based on the evolving scenario, it has been decided that the revised guidelines referred to above (October 1 order), stand withdrawn and the earlier guidelines on international arrival dated 17th February 2021 shall be applicable to all travellers arriving in India from the United Kingdom," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

UK removes mandatory quarantine for vaccinated Indians

Last week, Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, informed that the Boris Johnson administration has lifted travel restrictions imposed on vaccinated Indian travellers. The UK government said that Indian travellers visiting the UK from October 11 will no longer have to quarantine if they are double jabbed with the Covishield vaccine.

Last month, the UK government had issued fresh guidelines making a 10-day quarantine and RT-PCR test mandatory for fully vaccinated Indians travelling to Britain. Infuriated by the UK move, India imposed a reciprocal move for UK nationals arriving in India.

However, after the UK revised its guidelines, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar talked to UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and agreed to ease travel restrictions between both nations. "Agreed to facilitate travel between our two countries. This will help to implement the Roadmap 2030," EAM tweeted. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to his UK counterpart Boris Johnson.

"Was a pleasure to speak to Prime Minister @BorisJohnson. We reviewed progress on the India-UK Agenda 2030, exchanged views on climate action in the context of the forthcoming COP-26 in Glasgow," PM Modi had tweeted.

Image: AP, PTI