India Witnessing 3rd COVID Wave; Will Be Expanding Vaccination Drive: Health Ministry

As the country continues to fight Coronavirus infections, Union Health Ministry on Thursday, January 20, addressed a press conference on the actions taken, preparedness, and updates on the COVID-19 situation in India. According to the data, as of January 20, India has reported 3,17,532 new cases, 380 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active cases of COVID stand at 19,24,051.

Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary said, "We are witnessing a 3rd surge in our country"

He added, "Asia is showing a sharp surge in global contribution from 7.9% to approx 18.4% in 4 weeks. A sharp surge is also seen in COVID-19 cases in India".

Referring to states of concern amid COVID, Health Secretary stated, "Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are among the 'States of Concern'. We have sent Central health teams to these States and are continuously reviewing the situation".

India's vaccination drive

According to Union Health Ministry, the proportion of fully vaccinated people in the country is 72%. And so far, 52% of children in the 15-18 age group have been vaccinated.

Speaking of expanding the vaccination coverage, Rajesh Bhushan said, "As scientific evidence evolves, we will be expanding the coverage of vaccination. We will take decisions on the basis of scientific data".

While DG ICMR Dr Balram Bhargava stated, "Vaccines have remained beneficial in India. Deaths have considerably reduced due to vaccinations. In this third surge of COVID19, we are currently not witnessing severe illness and deaths due to high vaccination uptake".

COVID situation worldwide

Union Health Ministry informed that the third surge of COVID cases has emerged across the world as nearly 29 lakh Coronavirus infection cases have been reported worldwide in the last week.

Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary said, "In the last 4 weeks, Europe has shown a decline in cases and Asia is showing a sharp surge in cases".

