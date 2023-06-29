'India Won't Tolerate Terror By Night, Trade By Day': Jaishankar's Attack On Pakistan

India cannot have the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) meeting until one member continues to engage in acts of terrorism, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in his most direct attack on Pakistan. Jaishankar asserted that India will not tolerate a situation where terrorism happens in the night and trade happens in the day. The SAARC is the regional intergovernmental organization of eight countries in South Asia: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

While responding to the question about not hearing anything on SAARC, Jaishankar at India International Centre said, “You have not heard very much about SAARC because, in the last few years, there isn’t very much to hear about. We have not had meetings because you have a member of SAARC who doesn’t conform to all the basic requirements of what a good membership is, and that is today an obstacle reality for the SAARC to meet. You know I said we cannot continue with acts of terrorism and say the cooperation will continue to happen nevertheless.”

“So, I think there are issues there and it’s time to recognize the seriousness of those issues and not allow terrorism to happen by night and trade by day. I don’t think the country is well served by that,” he added.

'Can't have a normal relationship with Pakistan due to cross-border terrorism': Jaishankar

This is not the first time Jaishankar has attacked Pakistan over terrorism. Earlier, the EAM had blamed Pakistan for SAARC not being an active organisation. Last year in December, Jaishankar in Varanasi said that the SAARC currently is not active because one member of the SAARC believes that dealing with neighbours is compatible with the factors of cross-border terrorism.

Speaking on having good relations with other neighbouring countries but not with Pakistan, Jaishankar said that they can not have a normal relationship with the country because of cross-border terrorism.

“I would say Pakistan obviously is the exception when it comes to the neighbourhood. Again, it needs very little explanation. The fact is that we cannot allow terrorism to be normalized. We cannot allow that to become the basis for getting us into discussions with Pakistan. So I don’t think to me, it’s a fairly common-sense proposition,” Jaishankar said.

“In fact, if anything, I’m still a little perplexed by why we had not arrived at this position earlier. But we have arrived at it now. And the issue really is that until there is a departure from I would say an abrogation of this policy of cross-border terrorism. Clearly, it is not possible to have a normal relationship with that particular neighbour,” he added.

(With agency inputs)