India Working On Key Infrastructure Projects In Ladakh, ‘Highest Tunnel, Road & Airfield'

The BRO is currently working on the construction on the world’s highest tunnel, motorable road and fighter aircraft base in eastern Ladakh sector

Abhishek Raval
As part of the government’s push to provide a major infrastructure upgrade for both military and civilian use in the Ladakh region, the construction on the world’s highest tunnel, motorable road and fighter aircraft base is under progress in the eastern Ladakh sector, said Border Roads Organisation (BRO) chief Lt General Rajeev Chaudhry. 

With the coming up of the Mig La-Fukche road, BRO chief Chaudhry said, the force is all set to break its own record of building the highest road at Umlong La Pass two years back. The Mig La-Fukche road will be built in the next two seasons, he added. 

‘Highest motorable road to enable troop deployment in critical situation’

“Umling La is the highest motorable road in the world. On August 15, BRO started a road connecting Likru, Mig-La and Phukche at a height of 19400 feet. This will help in the deployment of troops at the earliest if any critical situation arises. BRO is ready to break its record of the highest motorable road,” he said.

Moreover, among other infrastructure upgrades in the region, the BRO chief said the world’s highest bi-lane tunnel Sela is also ready and is expected to be dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister very soon. “Soon the Sela tunnel will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi. It will be the highest and longest bi-lane tunnel in the world,” he said.

Work on world’s highest tunnel to begin soon: BRO chief

In another record-breaking activity undertaken by the road construction agency of the Indian Army, to enhance the physical connectivity in the Ladakh region, soon the work on the Shinku La tunnel connecting Manali through Zanskar to Leh will also begin. It will be the world’s highest tunnel breaking the record of the MiLa tunnel situated in China.

In terms of air connectivity BRO chief Rajeev Chaudhry said the Nyoma airfield which is just 30 kilometres in aerial distance in Eastern Ladakh would be ready by 2024. It will have the capability to operate fighter aircraft. “Nyoma Airfield when completed will be one of the highest airfields in the world. We'll be able to complete it by next year's December,” he said.

 

