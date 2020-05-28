India Would Successfully Win Fight Against Corona Through Vaccine & Drugs: NITI Aayog

While addressing a daily press brief on COVID-19, Dr VK Paul, member of Niti Aayog stated that India would successfully win the fight against Coronavirus through vaccines and drugs. Dr VK Paul who is also the chairman of Empowered Group 1 said that India's vaccines were known around the world and that the country's pharmaceutical industry was scientifically strong. The Central government has formed the Empowered Group 1 for coordinating medical emergency management plan in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The fight against coronavirus will be won through vaccine and drugs. Our country's science and technology institutions and pharma industry are very strong. India's pharma industry is known as the pharmacy of the world and vaccines made in India are being used and are known all over the world," said Dr Paul. "We are very proud of our strong scientific base, strong pharmaceutical industry. All our scientific institutes are fighting against COVID-19," he added.

While talking about the production of vaccines in India, Prof K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) to the Government of India revealed that there were around 30 big groups in India that were actively trying to develop the vaccine and progressing well. "There are about a total of 30 groups in India, big industry to individual academics, who are trying to develop vaccines. Around 20 of which are keeping a good pace."

Meanwhile, with 6,566 more coronavirus cases and 194 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 1,58,333 on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 86,110, while 67,692 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. The death toll due to the infection has reached 4,531 in the country.

