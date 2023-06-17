India Wouldn't Have Been Partitioned If Netaji Was There: NSA Doval Recalls Legacy Of Bose

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday accentuated on the extraordinary leadership skills of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and how he played a pivotal role in India's freedom struggle. Doval was delivering the first Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose memorial lecture organised by the industry chamber ASSOCHAM. Delving into Bose's 'great' contribution to the country, the National Security Advisor said that Netaji had the courage to fearlessly challenge the Britishers and India would not have been partitioned if he was there at that time.

Lauding Netaji's commitment for our country, Doval also spoke widely about the personality of Subhas Chandra Bose and threw light on various aspects of his life. Doval mentioned that Subhas Chandra Bose was not ready for anything less than complete freedom of India and didn’t want to compromise on any ground. He also said that Bose never wanted to beg for freedom. He said, “Netaji (Subhas Chandra Bose) had said I will not compromise for anything less than full independence and freedom. He said that he not only wanted to free this country from political subjugation but felt that there is a need to change the political, social and cultural mindset of the people and 'they should feel like free birds in the sky'.

"The seed, the idea that came to his mind was 'I will fight the British, I will not beg for freedom. It is my right and I will have to get it'," Doval said. "India would not have been partitioned if Subhas Bose was there. Jinnah said I can accept only one leader and that is Subhas Bose," he added.

'I am happy that PM Modi is keen on reviving Netaji's history'

Recognising the remarkable achievements of Netaji, NSA Doval highlighted how Netaji fearlessly challenged British authorities. "In Indian history, there are very few parallels or in global history where people had the audacity to sail against the current -- and not an easy current. It was the current of the mighty British empire," he said. "Bose possessed audacity like no other. He had the courage to challenge the prevailing powers, regardless of the consequences. His audacity was evident throughout his life, from his journey to London for the ICS to his escape from India during detention. He displayed unparalleled bravery and determination," Doval further added.

Talking about the legacy of Netaji, Doval highlighted the freedom fighter's ability to unite people from diverse backgrounds and also spoke about how he envisioned a unified and strong India. He said that Netaji had the courage to challenge Mahatma Gandhi, even though he had great respect for him. "Bose recognised India as a reality, transcending divisions of caste, religion, and ethnicity. His vision of a united India is encapsulated in his famous slogan - Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja," the NSA said.

"History may have been unkind to him, but his impact and nationalism continued even after his passing. He left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of countless Indians who were inspired by his extraordinary journey," Doval noted.

(With PTI inputs)