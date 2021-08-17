In a major relief to those stranded in Afghanistan, IAF's C-17 aircraft carrying nearly 150 Indian nationals from Kabul landed in Jamnagar at 11:20 AM on Tuesday. The aircraft carried several Indian Embassy officials as well as a few of those who were working in Afghanistan. On-ground visuals brought exclusively by Republic Media Network show smiling faces as some of them interacted with media and received a warm welcome. The IAF plane will be refueled and head to Ghaziabad's Hindan Air Force Station from where they will leave for their respective states.

The Indian Embassy staff and their families had safely left Kabul today morning amid concerns over their safety following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan continued. The development was notified as evacuation operations recommenced at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. On the other hand, sources indicated that the other Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan are in a secure zone and would be repatriated in a day or two.

#WATCH | Evacuated Indians from Kabul, Afghanistan chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' after landing in Jamnagar, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/IqvESz79IO — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2021

India ramps up evacuation process

On Monday, MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated, "We are in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities. We will facilitate repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan. There are also a number of Afghans who have been our partners in the promotion of our mutual developmental, educational and people-to-people endeavors. We will stand by them."

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Jaishankar also revealed that he is continuously monitoring the situation in Kabul and urged everyone to provide accurate information about Indians stuck there at a dedicated phone number and mobile number of the MEA Afghanistan Cell. Moreover, Jaishankar revealed that he would raise concerns about the situation in Afghanistan during his engagements at the United Nations on August 18 and 19.

Meanwhile, the Indian government on Monday sent an Indian Air Force (IAF) flight for evacuation. A C-17 Globemaster, this IAF flight was the first of the many flights the government has planned to send to the South Asian country over the next few days. Few of the Indian embassy staff and their families were evacuated as an immediate priority by the flight. The flight, with those evacuated, will reach Delhi later at night.

On Tuesday morning, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed about a fast category of electronic visas called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa”. In a tweet, the MHA spokesperson said that the decision has been taken 'in view of the current situation in Afghanistan'. On Monday, Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport witnessed thousands taking desperate measures to flee the country amid Taliban takeover.