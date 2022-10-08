Indian Air Force Chief Addresses 90th IAF Day Event; Speaks On Agnipath, Hybrid Warfare

As India celebrates the 90th IAF Day on Saturday, October 8, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari addressed the gathering at Air Force Day celebrations in Chandigarh and said that the 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' are the right steps in the right direction.

Addressing the 90th IAF celebration event at Chandigarh, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said, "We've inherited the proud legacy curated by sheer hard work, perseverance & vision of our predecessors. Right to acknowledge the contribution of our veterans who chartered this course. Now the onus is on us to usher IAF into the centenary decade."

#BREAKING | Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari addresses gathering at 90th IAF Day celebrations.

Speaking on the creation of a weapon system branch for the IAF officers, the Air Force chief said, "It's my privilege to announce that Govt has approved the creation of a weapon system branch for the officers in the Indian Air Force... This is the first time since independence that a new operational branch is being created...The creation of this branch would result in savings of over Rs 3,400 cr due to the reduced expenditure on flying training."

IAF chief on Agnipath scheme

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari also spoke about the recently launched Agnipath scheme and said, "Induction of air warriors into Indian Air Force through Agnipath scheme is a challenge for all of us. But more importantly, it's an opportunity for us to harness the potential of India's youth and channelise it towards the service of the nation."

Adding further he said, "We've changed our operational training methodology to ensure that each Agniveer is equipped with the right skills and knowledge to start a career in IAF. In December this year, we'd be inducting 3,000 Agniveer Vayu for initial training. This number will go up in the years to come."

On the occasion of the 90th IAF Day celebrations, the Air Force chief said that next year they will be inducting women agniveers. "We are also planning on induction of women agniveers starting next year. Creation of infrastructure is in progress and streamlining of trade structures is being finalised," VR Chaudhari said.

We are also planning on induction of women Agniveers starting next year. Creation of infrastructure is in progress: IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, on the occasion of #IndianAirForceDay celebrations in Chandigarh

'We're well and truly prepared to take on everything that comes our way': IAF chief

The IAF chief said that in the last one year, the Air Force had its share of challenges and it has taken these challenges head on. He added that the IAF has undertaken several roles and tasks from continued deployments along the borders, HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) operations or rescuing stranded Indians from conflict zones.

"We are well and truly prepared to take on everything that comes our way and credit for that goes to all of you," VR Chaudhuri said.

On Hybrid warfare

Speaking of hybrid war, the Air Chief Marshal said, "The traditional domains of Land, Sea and Air have expanded to include space and cyber. We are increasingly seeing the convergence of all these domains in one continuum in the form of hybrid warfare... The conventional systems and weapons will need to be augmented by modern, flexible and adaptive technology."

The IAF official also spoke about the synergy of all three services- Army, Navy and Air Force. "One single service can't win a war on its own. Work is in progress to enhance the jointness of three services."

'Make in India is a right step in the right direction'

VR Chaudhuri lauded the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives of the central government and said that they are the right steps in the right direction.

"Modern armed forces have to be sufficiently self-reliant to ensure minimum disruptions and towards this, “Aatmanirbharta” and Make in India are the steps in the right direction," the IAF chief said at the 90th IAF day celebrations in Chandigarh.

On the technology front, he said, "Artificial intelligence is being used to make quicker decision-making and analysis of big data. I am happy to report that several projects are well underway to utilise the potential of automation, data analysis and AI, to transform our operation philosophy."