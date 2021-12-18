Last Updated:

Indian Air Force Chief VR Chaudhari Reviews Combined Graduation Parade In Telangana

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari reviewed the parade at Air Force Academy, Dundigal where Combined Graduation Parade took place.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana

Image: ANI


The Combined Graduation Parade (CGP), Autumn Term 2021 took place at Air Force Academy, Dundigal in Telangana under the presence of Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. The ceremony is to mark the successful completion of Flight Cadets' pre-commissioning training from various branches of the Indian Air Force. In the event, reviewing officer and IAF Chief VR Chaudhari conferred the President's Commission to the graduating trainees.

The ceremony also included a presentation of Wings and Brevets to the Flight Cadets who will now successfully complete flying and navigation training respectively:

The event is a solemn occasion, blessed by 'Decorum', which the men in uniform are duty-bound to maintain. Additionally, keeping with the requirements of decorum, all instructions related to the CGP as well as COVID-19 were strictly followed. 

READ | Indian Air Force helicopter rescues 10 stranded in Chitravathi river amid Karnataka rains

Combined Graduation Parade (CGP)

This was the CGP of Autumn Term 2021 whereas earlier in June, Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) was held at Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal, on 19 June 2021, marking the successful culmination of training for 161 Flight Cadets of Flying and Ground Duty Branches in the Indian Air Force.

READ | Indian Air Force's Tejas exhibits 'versatility & agility' at Dubai Air Show 2021
READ | Indian Air Force orders HAMMER bunker buster for Tejas fighter jets from France
READ | Purvanchal Expressway: PM Modi attends mega airshow, Indian Air Force's might on display
READ | Indian Air Force Day: Kangana Ranaut extends greetings, says 'Salutations to your courage'
Tags: Indian Air Force, Air Force Academy, Telangana
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND