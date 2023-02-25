Indian Air Force Contingent Arrives In UAE To Participate In Exercise Desert Flag

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Contingent has arrived in UAE to participate in the multilateral Exercise Desert Flag. The exercise will be conducted from February 27 to March 17. The Indian Airforce will participate with its five LCA Tejas and two C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft.

Exercise Desert Flag sees the participation of air forces from India, UAE, France, Kuwait, Australia, the UK, Bahrain, Morocco, Spain, Korea, and the United States of America. The exercise will commence on Monday, February 27. This is the 8th edition of this exercise between the various nations that have friendly relations with India.

Arrival of the Indian Air Force contingent

A contingent from the Indian Air Force (IAF) comprising five LCAs, two C-17 transport aircraft, and 110 personnel has arrived at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Al Dhafra airbase on Saturday. They will participate in the exercise and showcase their strength and indigenous technology in front of the world.

The IAF’s contingent arrival in the UAE marks a crucial milestone in India’s quest for self-reliance in the defence sector. The LCA Tejas is indigenously designed and manufactured. It is all set to showcase its abilities to an international audience as well as highlight India's immense growth in the defence sector.

An IAF contingent has arrived in UAE to participate in the multilateral exercise, #ExDesertFlag.



The exercise will be conducted till 17 Mar 23, with the #IAF participating with five LCA Tejas and two C-17 aircraft.

Aim of Exercise Desert Flag

The exercise involves air forces from several countries. It will provide a platform for the Indian Air Force to learn from its counterparts and enhance its operational preparedness. It will also allow sharing of technology and learning skills for better operational preparedness and maintaining good military relations between the nations.

LCA Tejas is a fourth-generation fighter aircraft that has been inducted into the Indian Air Force’s fleet. The aircraft has been designed and developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The LCA will participate in the exercise to showcase its excellent skills and weaponry system.

The IAF has been promoting LCA Tejas for a long time as a viable option for friendly countries. Its participation in international exercises like the Desert Flag VIII is expected to enhance its reputation. The aircraft has already received interest from many countries, a few to name are Sri Lanka, Egypt, and Malaysia.