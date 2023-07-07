Indian Air Force Contingent Departs For France To Take Part In Bastille Day Flypast

Quick links:
A flying contingent of four Rafale fighters, two C-17 Globemasters and 72 Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel departed for France on Friday to take part in Bastille Day celebrations.
The fly past and marching by the IAF air warriors on Bastille Day follow a long association that the two nations share, especially in the field of air power.
Indians like Welinkar, Shivdev Singh, HC Dewan and Jumbo Majumdar have fought over the skies of France during the two World Wars.
The IAF has also operated multiple French aircraft starting with the Ouragan. This was followed by fighter aircraft like Breguet Alize, Mystere IVA, SEPECAT Jaguar, Mirage 2000 and now, the Rafale.
The professional ties between the two Air Forces have also been strengthened during flying exercises like Ex Desert Knight, Garuda and Orion.
The IAF marching contingent is commanded by Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, who is an accomplished helicopter pilot. She has also extensively flown the Alouette-III helicopter in her service.