Indian Air Force Day: Parade Commences At Hindon Air Force Station In UP's Ghaziabad

As the country observes the 89th anniversary of the Indian Air Force Day, the celebratory parade commenced at the Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad. This year, the IAF Day parade paid tribute to the heroes of the 1971 war, when India defeated Pakistan to help Bangladesh attain independence. IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari inspected the Air Force Day parade and presented Vayu Sena Medal for gallantry to officers.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, and Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane were present at the event.

The famous Tangail airdrop operation with three paratroopers, including one Army personnel, making a jump from a vintage Dakota transport aircraft was witnessed. A Vinaash formation carried out by six Hunter aircraft was observed that showcased the victory in the Battle of Longewala.

Earlier on October 6, full dress rehearsals for the air display saw several IAF aircraft at the Hindon base near Ghaziabad. On this particular day, aircraft will fly at low altitudes in various areas around the country. The parade was conducted in accordance with COVID-19 protocol. The Air Force personnel who participated at the even practised for the past 3-4 months every day for a total 809 hours to perform the scintillating display.

Indian Air Force Day

On October 8, 1932, the Indian Air Force was founded and since then, it has contributed majorly to several crucial wars and landmark missions. Initially, it was established as an auxiliary air force of the British Empire, that honoured India's aviation service with the prefix Royal during World War II.

Following India's independence from the British in 1947, the name Royal Indian Air Force was retained and served in the name of the Dominion of India. However, three years later, in 1950, with the government's transition to a Republic, the prefix Royal was omitted.

IAF has, since 1950, participated in four wars with Pakistan and one with China. Some of the other crucial operations undertaken by the IAF include Operation Vijay, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Cactus and Operation Poomalai. The IAF takes part in United Nations peacekeeping missions as well.

(Image: PTI)