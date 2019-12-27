Indian Air Force Decommissions The 'Heroes Of Kargil War' - MiG-27

The Indian Air Force flew the last sortie of the formidable MiG-27 fighter jets from its Jodhpur airbase and subsequently decommissioned the heroes of the Kargil war on Wednesday, December 25. The ace fighter jets have served the nation for over three decades since their first induction in 1985 and have been the mainstay of IAF's ground attack capability. MiG-27 have participated in all major IAF operations and played a stellar role in the 1999 Kargil War with Pakistan.

The ace fighter aircraft were bid a farewell from the Jodhpur airbase in a grand ceremony on Wednesday. The MiG-27, as per sources, will only be used by the Kazakhstan Air Force. Many air forces veterans have claimed over the time that the decommissioning of the MiG-27 aircraft will have an impact on the attack and combat prowess for the air force. Sources also reveal that after this fleet is decommissioned, the air force will be looking at an inventory shortage.

IAF on MiG-27 decommissioning

Talking about bidding adieu to the MiG-27 squadron, the official spokesperson said that the upgraded variant of this last swing-wing fleet has been the pride of the Indian Air Forces strike fleet since 2006.

“MiG-27 swing-wing fighter aircraft has been the backbone of ground attack fleet of Indian Air Force for the past four decades. All the other variants, such as MiG-23 BN and MiG-23 MF and the pure MiG-27 have already retired from Indian Air Force”, the spokesperson added.

He further said that these aircraft have made an immense contribution to the nation, both during peace and war. He added that the fleet has also taken an active part in Operation Parakram, when Indian and Pakistan armies were eye to eye following the attack on the Indian Parliament.

“The fleet earned its glory in the historic Kargil conflict when it delivered rockets and bombs with accuracy on enemy positions”, he said.

