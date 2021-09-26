Indian Air Force Hosts An Air Show In Srinagar To Celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

On Sunday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted an air show at Dal Lake in Srinagar to celebrate 'Azadi ka Amit Mahotsav.' The air show was conducted to celebrate the 75 years of Independence and was organised by the Air Force along with the Jammu and Kashmir government. The event was inaugurated by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

#WATCH | Indian Air Force conducts an 'air show' under the aegis of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' at Dal Lake, Jammu & Kashmir pic.twitter.com/dMub6ldP8r — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2021

The air show was given the title of “Give Wings to your Dreams” and also had a photo exhibition near the venue. The exhibition displayed some of the most stunning pictures in essaying the history of the Indian Air Force. The air show by the IAF was also conducted with the purpose of attracting and motivating the youth of Jammy and Kashmir to join the IAF.

#WATCH| 'Air Show' being held at Dal Lake, Jammu & Kashmir, under the aegis of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' pic.twitter.com/sZWgzoADC3 — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2021

The air show showcased the skills of the pilots and included a flypast by various aircraft of the Indian Air Force. The spectators present at the venue witnessed paramotor flying and IAF's skydiving team Akash Ganga in action. The IAF posted before the event, “The event will have an aerial display by @Suryakiran_IAF amongst other IAF ac and performances by #AkashGanga Skydiving team & the #AFBanda[sic].”

#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav



On Sunday, 26 Sep, Air Force Station #Srinagar will host an #airshow to commemorate 75 years of Independence.



The event will see an aerial

display by @Suryakiran_IAF amongst other IAF ac and performances by #AkashGanga Skydiving team & the #AFBand pic.twitter.com/nIIA2iXenQ — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) September 24, 2021

The fighter aircrafts rehearsed extensively around the Dal Lake on Saturday as the Air Force prepared to organise the event. A large crowd gathered to watch the show. The show was primarily attended by hundreds of school children from schools in and around the city. The children were seen at the venue with their school uniforms from 7.30 am onwards.

BSF's cycle rally

The security forces have been a big part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations and on Friday, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Bhupender Singh inaugurated a cycle rally, which is hosted by the Border Security Force (BSF). The cycle rally will begin on Saturday from Amritsar and will end at Rajghat in New Delhi on October 2. Bhupender Singh said talking about the event, “We have started this from Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar and it will end at Raj Ghat in Delhi on October 2. The motive of this cycle rally is to give a message of national integration to the entire nation.”

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI)