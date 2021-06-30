Indian Air Force Installs High-Mast Lighting At Jammu Air Base To Track Incoming Drones

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday installed high-mast lighting at the IAF Station in Jammu to increase surveillance and track any incoming drones or security threats at the airbase. The development comes amid the increased drone activity in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and the recent twin blasts at the Indian Air Force Station in Jammu.

As per the exclusive details accessed by Republic TV, several other measures to counter possible attacks are being taken, post the review meeting between IAF, J&K IG, CRPF, NSG, and other security forces. The high-mast lighting will be able to detect the drones at a considerable distance and will help thwart incoming threats.

After the Jammu airbase attacks, three more drone activities were reported in Jammu on Tuesday night and early morning on Wednesday near vital security installations in Jammu even as the areas are under alert. As per reports, the first drone was spotted by the Indian Army at 9.23 PM on Monday in the Kharian area of Miran Sahib followed by another one at 4.40 AM near the vital Indian Army installations in the Kaluchak area of Jammu. The third sighting was spotted near an important IAF installation at 4.52 AM. The drone activities have increased as it is being reported for the second consecutive day.

NIA takes over probe

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday handed over the Jammu drone attack case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The Jammu & Kashmir Police has already filed an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act over the Jammu Airport explosion and begun its investigation. Based on the preliminary probe, the two coordinated attacks have been called a 'well-planned conspiracy'. The conspiracy has been spun to target 'national aerial assets' and challenge the 'national security' of the country, the FIR stated.

On June 27, multiple blasts occurred in the premises of the technical area of the Jammu airbase, which were later confirmed to be drone attacks. Two blasts were heard within a gap of 5 minutes, the first blast is captured in the CCTV at 1.37 am while the second has been captured at 1.43 am. A team of Jammu and Kashmir police along with other security agencies and forensic experts rushed to the incident spot to further investigate the cause of the blast. Two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel suffered minor injuries in the drone explosions.