Indian Air Force Rescues Israeli Man Suffering From Acute Mountain Sickness In Ladakh

The Indian Air Force on Saturday rescued an Israeli national suffering from acute mountain sickness and having difficulty in breathing in the high-altitude area of Ladakh, a defence spokesperson said.

Srinagar-based Defence spokesperson Col Emron Musavi said at 10:40 am, 114 Helicopter Unit received a call for Casevac (casualty evacuation) from Nimaling Camp near the Markha valley.

Noam Gil, an Israeli national, was suffering from acute mountain sickness and having difficulty in breathing in the high altitude area. His oxygen level had dropped to 68 per cent, Col Musavi said.

In view of the severity of his condition, he said, Gil had to be rescued from the valley which is known for its severe turbulent conditions.

Led by Wg Cdr Ashish Kapoor, Flt Cdr 114 Helicopter Unit, with Flt Lt Kushagra Singh and Wg Cdr S Badiyaree and Sqn Ldr S Nagpal as no. 2, got airborne within 20 minutes for this critical mission, he said.

Braving strong winds and turbulent conditions, the formation reached the spot in about 45 minutes. The landing was carried out in one of the most restricted spaces in the valley, Col Musavi said.

Gil was emplaned at low hover and the formation got airborne immediately and finally landed in Leh, he said.