Indian Air Force Set To Hold ‘one Of The Largest’ Multinational Aerial Exercises In 2023

Why you're reading this: In a significant development showcasing India's growing prowess and commitment to global defence cooperation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is gearing up to organise a large-scale multinational aerial exercise in the western desert region. Sources in the IAF have confirmed that the exercise, scheduled for the last quarter of 2023, will witness the participation of approximately 10 to 12 countries, including the United States.

3 Things You Need To Know:

This exercise is expected to be one of the largest ever conducted by the IAF on Indian soil.

The multinational exercise aims to provide a platform for participating air forces to demonstrate their capabilities, enhance interoperability, and foster greater cooperation in the field of aerial warfare.

Complex aerial missions involving a significant number of aircraft from each country will be undertaken, showcasing their advanced technologies and operational expertise.

India to flaunt its aerial fleet

The upcoming multinational aerial exercise signifies India's commitment to fostering stronger ties and promoting mutual understanding among nations. India's participation in the exercise will feature its frontline Rafale combat aircraft, which have recently proven their mettle in various national and international exercises. The Rafale will be accompanied by the indigenously built Sukhoi-30s, serving as the mainstay of the Indian Air Force. Additionally, India will deploy its force multipliers, including mid-air refuelling aircraft and airborne early warning systems, showcasing the country's integrated air power capabilities.

The announcement comes on the heels of the Indian Air Force's successful participation in a multinational exercise held in France, where numerous North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) members, including host country France, actively engaged in joint drills. The upcoming exercise in the desert sector is expected to further elevate India's reputation as a capable and reliable partner in defence collaborations.

Flight Lt Shivangi Singh expresses enthusiasm

Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh, the Indian Air Force's sole female Rafale aircraft pilot, expressed her enthusiasm about the multinational exercise. Her involvement in multinational exercises, such as the French multinational exercise Orion, has allowed her to interact and learn from fighter pilots from different countries, further enhancing her expertise in aerial warfare. She described her previous participation in the French multinational exercise Orion as a remarkable experience, enabling her to meet and learn from fighter pilots from different countries. The performance of Indian pilots in the exercise was highly regarded, reflecting their professionalism and competence on par with their international counterparts.

The exercise will provide an invaluable opportunity for exchanging knowledge, sharing best practices, and building enduring partnerships in the field of defence. The Indian Air Force's efforts to host such a prominent exercise reflect the country's growing stature and capabilities in the global defence community. Moreover, the exercise will not only enhance the capabilities of participating air forces but also contribute to maintaining regional and global security.