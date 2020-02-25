Indian Air Force Sets Up Court Inquiry After Microlight Aircraft Crashes In Patiala

The Indian Air Force on Tuesday said that a court inquiry has been set up to investigate and ascertain the cause of crash in a microlight aircraft accident that killed a pilot in Patiala on Monday. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, the IAF termed the event as an unfortunate accident. IAF also mentioned that the two injured NCC cadets are in medical care currently.

In an unfortunate accident, NCC Microlight crashed during a training mission at Patiala on 24 Feb 20. The aircraft crashed immediately after take-off, pilot in command, Gp Capt GS Cheema, was fatally injured in the accident.

Trainee Vipin Yadav, is injured & is in medical care. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) February 25, 2020

A court of inquiry has been set up to ascertain the cause of the accident.

IAF stands firmly with the family of Gp Capt Cheema in this difficult hour.@SpokespersonMoD — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) February 25, 2020

Microlight Aircraft Crash

A microlight aircraft crashed in Patiala on Monday in the Army cantonment area, killing an Indian Air Force pilot. A Pipistrel Virus SW 80 trainer aircraft crashed soon after taking off from the Patiala Aviation Club airport, killing Wing Commander GS Cheema, an official spokesperson said. Two NCC cadets were injured, he added.

Wing Commander Cheema was on deputation at the NCC unit in Patiala, he said. In the crash of the two-seater aircraft, an NCC cadet was also left injured, he said. The injured NCC cadet was identified as Vipin Kumar Yadav of Mohindra College, Patiala, the official had added.

