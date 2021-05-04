Indian Air Force Sets Up 100 Bed COVID Hospital In Bengaluru As Cases Surge

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka as well as across the country, the Indian Air Force has decided to set up a 100 bedded COVID treatment facility at Air Force Station in Jalahalli of Bengaluru.

An official statement read, "In order to provide succour to the general public of Bengaluru, reeling under the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Air Force has decided to establish a 100 bedded COVID treatment facility at Air Force Station Jalahalli. The facility with the first 20 beds will be operational on 06 May 21 with oxygen concentrators only. Once oxygen availability is ensured by the State Government, the remaining 80 beds are expected to be operational by 20 May 21. Of the total 100 beds, there will be 10 ICU beds and 40 beds with piped oxygen. Balance 50 beds will have oxygen concentrators."

The statement added, "The facility will be manned by Specialists, Doctors, Nurses, and Paramedical staff provided by the Command Hospital Air Force, Bengaluru. Admission to the facility will be coordinated by BBMP/ Govt of Karnataka through a nodal officer. Govt of Karnataka has assured necessary support for Pharmacy, Oxygen, and Security. Indian Air Force has already been at the forefront of ensuring oxygen and medical supplies from abroad and within India. For this, the Air Force Transport fleet has been deployed on round-the-clock operations."

Rajnath Singh reviews efforts of Armed Forces to battles pandemic

Earlier on May 1, the Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting, in which he reviewed the efforts of the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces in supporting the civil administration in the fight against the second wave of COVID-19. In the meeting, Rajnath Singh was briefed about the many initiatives being taken by the forces, which includes the Indian Army setting up more than 720 beds in various States, 500-bed hospital being set up in Lucknow that will be functional in a brief time of two to three days, and another hospital being set up in Varanasi which will be functional by May 5, both by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Besides, setting up beds in hospitals, he was also given a brief on steps to increase staff in hospitals. He was further informed that 600 additional doctors are being mobilised through special measures such as calling to duty those who had retired in the last few years while the Indian Navy has deployed 200 Battle Field Nursing Assistants to assist in various hospitals.

COVID Cases In Karnataka

Karnataka on Monday reported 44,438 COVID-19 cases and 239 related deaths, taking the total caseload and fatalities to 16.46 lakh and 16,250 respectively, the health department said. Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 22,112 infections.

The day also saw 20,901 patients getting discharged. Cumulatively, 16,46,303 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, which includes 16,250 deaths and 11,85,299 discharges, a health department bulletin said. Active cases stood at 4,44,734. Among the 239 deaths reported on Monday, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 115, while 19 were from Chamarajanagar, 14 in Mysuru, 14 each in Ballari and Hassan, eight in Tumakuru, seven in Shivamogga, and five each in Bagalkote, Chikkaballapura, and Kalaburagi.